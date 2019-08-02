App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 15875: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 15875 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EM) reported weak numbers in Q1FY20, with the key negative surprise on the margin front. Standalone margins were at 25.9%. Share of profits from JV also came in muted (Rs 20.9 crore) suggesting aggressive discounting in the marketplace. Consolidated revenues for Q1FY20 were at Rs 2,382 crore (down 6.5% YoY). ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) in Q1FY20 were at Rs 1.27 lakh/unit while sales volumes were at 1.84 lakh units, down 18.5% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 614 crore (down 24.1% YoY). Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 452 crore, down 21.6% YoY.


Outlook


We value EM at Rs 15,875 on SOTP basis, valuing the RE business at 18x P/E and VE-CV business at 10x P/E on FY21E numbers and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Risk to our call will be absence of meaningful recovery in volumes in H2FY20 that can further put pressure on the lofty valuations at which the company trades.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.