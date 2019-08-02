Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 15875: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EM) reported weak numbers in Q1FY20, with the key negative surprise on the margin front. Standalone margins were at 25.9%. Share of profits from JV also came in muted (Rs 20.9 crore) suggesting aggressive discounting in the marketplace. Consolidated revenues for Q1FY20 were at Rs 2,382 crore (down 6.5% YoY). ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) in Q1FY20 were at Rs 1.27 lakh/unit while sales volumes were at 1.84 lakh units, down 18.5% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 614 crore (down 24.1% YoY). Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 452 crore, down 21.6% YoY.

Outlook

We value EM at Rs 15,875 on SOTP basis, valuing the RE business at 18x P/E and VE-CV business at 10x P/E on FY21E numbers and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Risk to our call will be absence of meaningful recovery in volumes in H2FY20 that can further put pressure on the lofty valuations at which the company trades.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.