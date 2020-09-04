172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-edelweiss-financial-target-of-rs-77-icici-direct-5798321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Edelweiss Financial; target of Rs 77: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Edelweiss Financial with a target price of Rs 77 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Edelweiss Financial


Edelweiss Financials reported a weak set of Q1FY21 numbers wherein the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 264 crore mainly due to impairment of Rs 145 crore and muted performance in credit and insurance business. In credit business, the wholesale lending book de-grew 18% QoQ to Rs 10953 crore. Advances de-growth led to dip in net revenue by 92% QoQ to Rs 95 crore. Muted topline and higher provisions led to a loss worth Rs 156 crore. In retail credit (~55% of overall loan book), EHFL growth was stable with loan book at Rs 4490 crore, up 3.8% QoQ. ERFL loan growth came at Rs 1312 crore, down 5% QoQ.


Outlook


Existing shareholders will receive shares of step-down companies under the current rejig of stakes but we believe this may take two to three years. We maintain HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 77.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Edelweiss Financial #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.