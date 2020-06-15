App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold eClerx Services; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on eClerx Services with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services


eClerx Services reported dismal Q4FY20 revenues. Dollar revenues declined 7.9% QoQ while EBIT margins declined 593 bps QoQ to 16.8%. Revenues were impacted by Covid supply constraints (half of the QoQ fall is attributable to this) while the other half of QoQ decline was due to planned roll offs (that were not replaced by new sales) and the impact on the company’s business in Italy. Margins were impacted by a sharp fall in revenues and higher general & administration expenses.



Outlook


However, most negatives are already factored in the stock and expected recovery in FY22E prompt us to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 400. Key trigger for the stock can be buyback (which may not be possible in near term due to uncertainties and cash conservation).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #eClerx Services #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

