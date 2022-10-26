Hold Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4730: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies is India’s leading electronic manufacturing (EMS) provider and one of the largest beneficiaries of the government’s PLI scheme. Dixon operates in both original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) • Strong RoE, RoCE at ~20%, ~24%, respectively (three year’s average).

Outlook

We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value Dixon at 55x P/E on FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 4730/share.

