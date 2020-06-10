App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:23 AM IST

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 2355: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 2355 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


Q4FY20 revenues grew 10.6% YoY to Rs 1389.7 crore due to strong growth in generics and custom synthesis business partially offset by a decline in carotenoid segment. EBITDA margins fell 74 bps, 339 bps YoY, QoQ, respectively, to 32.0% due to higher employee & other expenditure. This virtually nullified strong GPM performance. EBITDA grew 8.1% YoY to Rs 444.5 crore. PAT grew 34.2% YoY to Rs 388.2 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to higher other income (forex gain), lower tax rate (tax reversals).



Outlook


We expect the full-blown impact of this massive investment to fructify from FY22 onwards (after considering the time lag for regulatory inspections). We ascribe a target price of Rs 2355 based on 32x FY22E EPS of Rs 73.6.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:23 am

