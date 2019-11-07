Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories
Revenues grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 1445.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1351.4 crore) mainly due to 38.2% growth in Carotenoid segment to Rs 152 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 607 bps YoY to 33.9% (I-direct estimate of 36.1%) mainly due to higher raw material prices and other expenditure. Net profit declined 10.3% YoY to Rs 356.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 350.4 crore) mainly due to a below expected operational performance and other income.
Outlook
We ascribe a target price of Rs 1850 based on 26x FY22E EPS of Rs 71.2.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI