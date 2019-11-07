Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Revenues grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 1445.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1351.4 crore) mainly due to 38.2% growth in Carotenoid segment to Rs 152 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 607 bps YoY to 33.9% (I-direct estimate of 36.1%) mainly due to higher raw material prices and other expenditure. Net profit declined 10.3% YoY to Rs 356.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 350.4 crore) mainly due to a below expected operational performance and other income.

Outlook

We ascribe a target price of Rs 1850 based on 26x FY22E EPS of Rs 71.2.

