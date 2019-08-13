Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 1640: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Q1FY20 revenues grew 16.8% YoY to Rs 1162.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1318.4 crore), driven by strong growth in generic segment. EBITDA margins fell 206 bps to 33.3% (I-direct estimate of 36.8%) mainly due to higher other expenditure. EBITDA grew 10% YoY to Rs 387.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 484.5 crore). Net profit grew 2.4% to Rs 272.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 350.2 crore) mainly due to a below expected operational performance.

Outlook

Margins are also likely to get support from extensive backward integration, product mix and operating leverage. We ascribe a target price of Rs 1640 based on 26x FY21E EPS of Rs 63.1.

