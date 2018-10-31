App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 42: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dish TV with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV


Overall revenues came in at Rs 1594.3 crore (3.4% lower than our expectation), on account of 3.3% QoQ decline in ARPU vs. our expectation of 1% QoQ decline while subscriber addition was at 200,000 (vs. 250,000 expectation) EBITDA came in at Rs 540.6 crore (vs. Rs 565.9 crore expectation) while margins came in at 33.9% vs. our expectation of 34.3% on account of negative operating leverage PAT came in at Rs 25.5 crore (vs. our expectation of 30.3 crore) on account of a weak operating performance.


Outlook


However, we believe the perceived threat of Jio is a much bigger issue casting doubts over the existing business model and growth prospects thereof. We cut our DCF based target price to Rs 42, implying 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA, after adjusting for regulatory dues of ~Rs 2100 crore. While we maintain our HOLD recommendation, we believe the re-rating of Dish hinges on its strategy to tackle the Jio threat. High promoter pledge (~84% of promoters’ stake is pledged) is also a concern.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Dish TV #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.