Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 42: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV

Overall revenues came in at Rs 1594.3 crore (3.4% lower than our expectation), on account of 3.3% QoQ decline in ARPU vs. our expectation of 1% QoQ decline while subscriber addition was at 200,000 (vs. 250,000 expectation) EBITDA came in at Rs 540.6 crore (vs. Rs 565.9 crore expectation) while margins came in at 33.9% vs. our expectation of 34.3% on account of negative operating leverage PAT came in at Rs 25.5 crore (vs. our expectation of 30.3 crore) on account of a weak operating performance.

Outlook

However, we believe the perceived threat of Jio is a much bigger issue casting doubts over the existing business model and growth prospects thereof. We cut our DCF based target price to Rs 42, implying 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA, after adjusting for regulatory dues of ~Rs 2100 crore. While we maintain our HOLD recommendation, we believe the re-rating of Dish hinges on its strategy to tackle the Jio threat. High promoter pledge (~84% of promoters’ stake is pledged) is also a concern.

