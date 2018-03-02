Hold Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 910: JM Financial

JM Financial 's report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL’s 3 QFY18 net profit grew 52% YoY to INR 1.65bn driven by 40% re venue growth from better execution of OB base . Although interest cost has remained flat QoQ, the bene fit of refinancing INR 6bn of debt through cheaper NCDs will be evident in 4QFY 18. However, n et debt increased to INR 29bn at 9MFY18 (vs. INR 24bn in 1HFY18 ) on pending receivables o f c. INR 8bn from a) GST receipts from customers and b) delay s in receiving mobilisation advance s as announcement of project appoint ed dates got postponed .

Outlook

We value DBL at 10x FY20E EV/EBITDA (33% discount to L&T) vs. its peer group’s historic peak multiple of 11x. We maintain HOLD with revised TP of INR 910.

