Mar 01, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 910: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

JM Financial 's report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL’s 3 QFY18 net profit grew 52% YoY to INR 1.65bn driven by 40% re venue growth from better execution of OB base . Although interest cost has remained flat QoQ, the bene fit of refinancing INR 6bn of debt through cheaper NCDs will be evident in 4QFY 18. However, n et  debt  increased to INR 29bn at 9MFY18 (vs. INR 24bn  in 1HFY18 )  on  pending receivables o f c. INR 8bn  from  a) GST  receipts from customers and  b) delay s in receiving mobilisation advance s  as announcement of project appoint ed dates  got postponed .

Outlook

We value DBL at 10x FY20E EV/EBITDA (33% discount to L&T) vs. its peer group’s historic peak multiple of 11x. We maintain HOLD with revised TP of INR 910.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Dilip Buildcon #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

