Hold Devyani International; target of Rs 180: Emkay Global Financial

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Devyani International

Devyani (DIL) reported better KFC numbers vs. estimates, while Pizza Hut (PH) and Costa Coffee (Costa) reported weaker numbers, leading to an in-line EBITDA performance in Q1. For KFC, a 10% sequential pick-up in ADS and 360bps gain in store-margin were a tad ahead of expectations, but the pizza category is still not out of woods due to wallet share loss to other emerging categories and relatively higher ticket size in an inflationary environment. From a margin standpoint, RM pain in KFC has bottomed, but dairy/vegetable inflation and low ADS can keep PH margins under check for few more quarters. The pace of expansion moderated, with 47 store additions in Q1 (vs. 65-90 in the recent past).

Outlook

However, DIL’s outlook of 275-300 additions in FY24 suggest a pick-up in the coming quarters, with a tilt of additions towards KFC vs. even distribution between KFC/PH earlier. Weaker performance of PH/Costa leads to 1.6% cut to FY26 estimates. The TP increases 3% to Rs180 on 3M rollover (27x Sep-25 EBITDA). Faster recovery in PH is a potential upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Devyani International - 07 -08 - 2023 - emkay