Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank reported weak Q2FY21 results with controlled opex being the only silver lining. Muted business growth and elevated provisioning were the laggards, which impacted overall PAT. Moratorium book (by value) as of September 2020 was at Rs 356 crore (~1.4% of advances) against Rs 1908 crore in March 2020. The morat book further reduced to Rs 313 crore as on October 26, 2020. Segment wise, the bank said 7.4% of business loans, 5.4% of home loans and 10.8% of commercial vehicles by value have not paid any instalment in April-October 2020. Collection efficiencies for the same segments were at 87.5%, 91.3% and 77.1%, respectively. The bank expects ~3-5% of overall advances to be restructured under the RBI’s resolution framework for Covid-19 stress.


Outlook


However, as a substantial portion of customers have not paid any EMI, we would await clarity on restructured book (3-5% guidance). Thus, on the back of a gradual pick-up in return ratios and ambiguity on asset quality, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 85 per share, valuing the business at ~0.7x FY22E ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:50 am

