Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 227: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank Ltd. reported strong growth this quarter. Operating Profit came in at Rs. 141.6 Cr. for Q4FY18 as against Rs. 115.4 Cr. in Q4 FY17 registering robust growth of 23%. Net profit increased to Rs 64.21 Cr up by 21% YoY and 13% sequentially.

Outlook

We have pegged a multiple of 2.1(x) to FY 20E ABV & arrived at a fair value of Rs.227 per share, that is an upside of 11%. At CMP of Rs 202 the stock is available at its FY 20E P/ABV of 1.8(x). We have “HOLD” rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.