App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 18, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 227: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated April 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank Ltd. reported strong growth this quarter. Operating Profit came in at Rs. 141.6 Cr. for Q4FY18 as against Rs. 115.4 Cr. in Q4 FY17 registering robust growth of 23%. Net profit increased to Rs 64.21 Cr up by 21% YoY and 13% sequentially.

Outlook

We have pegged a multiple of 2.1(x) to FY 20E ABV & arrived at a fair value of Rs.227 per share, that is an upside of 11%. At CMP of Rs 202 the stock is available at its FY 20E P/ABV of 1.8(x). We have “HOLD” rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Arihant Capital #DCB Bank #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.