Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 218: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank started Q1FY20 on a weaker note led by lower loan growth and margin pressure. It has reported 17% YoY profit growth & muted 10% YoY growth in total income. Advances growth moderated to 13% YoY on the back of de-growth in the Corporate Loan book and decline in NIMs. Asset quality saw marginal deterioration while corporate book saw some write-offs in 1QFY20. Given the management’s focus towards increasing share of Retail Deposits, cost of deposits continued to increase further and consequently, NIM was declined by 11bps QoQ and 23 bps YoY.

Outlook

We expect asset quality and growth concern to weigh on the bank’s earnings visibility. Therefore, we downgrade our earnings estimates by 8%/15% for FY20-21E and revise our rating to Hold from Accumulate with a target price of Rs 218 (1.8x FY21 P/ABV) vs. Rs 232 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.