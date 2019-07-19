App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 218: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 218 in its research report dated July 17, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank started Q1FY20 on a weaker note led by lower loan growth and margin pressure. It has reported 17% YoY profit growth & muted 10% YoY growth in total income. Advances growth moderated to 13% YoY on the back of de-growth in the Corporate Loan book and decline in NIMs. Asset quality saw marginal deterioration while corporate book saw some write-offs in 1QFY20. Given the management’s focus towards increasing share of Retail Deposits, cost of deposits continued to increase further and consequently, NIM was declined by 11bps QoQ and 23 bps YoY.


Outlook


We expect asset quality and growth concern to weigh on the bank’s earnings visibility. Therefore, we downgrade our earnings estimates by 8%/15% for FY20-21E and revise our rating to Hold from Accumulate with a target price of Rs 218 (1.8x FY21 P/ABV) vs. Rs 232 earlier.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #DCB Bank #Hold #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

