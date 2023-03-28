Hold Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1750: Emkay Global Financial

Hold

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat’s (Dalmia’s) board has approved the sale of its entire 42.36% stake (owned through its subsidiary) in Dalmia Bharat Refractories (DBRL) to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Ltd. (Sarvapriya, a promoter group company) for Rs8bn. The said transaction is largely in line with the company’s strategy of making Dalmia a pure-play cement company and exiting the non-core business/investments. Transaction details: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia, has entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire investment of 18.7mn shares (42.36% stake) of DBRL (an associate company) for a consideration of Rs8bn to Sarvapriya, a promoter group company. To recap, DBRL had executed a business transfer agreement with RHI Magnesita India (RHI) in Nov-22, for transfer of its 100% shareholding in Dalmia OCL (refractory business arm of DBRL) for a total consideration of Rs21bn (Rs3.9bn cash and 27mn shares in RHI at Rs632.5/sh, totaling Rs17bn). The transaction was concluded on Jan23.

Outlook

We have a HOLD rating on the stock, with TP of Rs1,750/sh, based on 9x its FY25E EV/E.

