MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Dabur India target of Rs 531: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 531 in its research report dated May 07, 2021.

Broker Research
May 26, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


We are decreasing FY22/23 EPS estimates of Dabur India by 8.0%/5.7% on back of 1) higher tax rate guidance of 21.5-22% (18-18.5% earlier) 2) lower than expected growth in Health Supplements and Healthcare and 3) no margin expansion given input cost pressures. Dabur remains cautiously optimistic given that unlike last year, localized lockdowns would not impact discretionary portfolio and sharp pick up in immunity boosting products demand from 2nd half of April. We believe that the company will be able to sustain double digit sales growth led by 1) Robust growth and market share gains in Honey and Chawyanprash (60%+), 2) Market share gains in Oral care (2-3x category growth) 3) Strong brand recall in OTC 4) New product development (5-6% of topline) and 5) Cost saving initiatives like Project Samruddhi (savings of Rs 1.0bn in FY22). We estimate 13.5% PAT CAGR over FY21-23.



Outlook


We value the stock at 43x FY23EPS (earlier Rs 550, 42xFY23E) to arrive at target price of Rs531. Expect near term underperformance, although long term outlook remains intact. Downgrade to Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Dabur India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: May 26, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.