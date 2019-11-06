App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 484: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 484 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


Dabur India has given cautious outlook following 4.8% volume growth in 2Q. Dabur is taking initiatives on new product launches and distribution expansion to drive growth, although no green shoots as visible as of now. We believe that quality of growth has not been good as large categories like Oral care and hair care are under pressure. In addition, Juices as a category is facing structural growth issues. Visibility in IBD remains hazy given growth challenges in middle east, Namaste and Hobi.


Outlook


We estimate 11.1% sales and 14.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-22 and value the stock at 39xSeptFY21 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs484. Retain "Hold".


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Dabur India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.