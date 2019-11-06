Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 484: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India has given cautious outlook following 4.8% volume growth in 2Q. Dabur is taking initiatives on new product launches and distribution expansion to drive growth, although no green shoots as visible as of now. We believe that quality of growth has not been good as large categories like Oral care and hair care are under pressure. In addition, Juices as a category is facing structural growth issues. Visibility in IBD remains hazy given growth challenges in middle east, Namaste and Hobi.

Outlook

We estimate 11.1% sales and 14.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-22 and value the stock at 39xSeptFY21 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs484. Retain "Hold".

