you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 456: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 456 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


We increase our EPS estimate of FY20 and FY21 by 1.8% and 3.3% respectively given optimistic domestic demand outlook backed by 1) 12.4% domestic volume growth on a high base (13% in 3QFY18) and continued momentum in January sales as well 2) expected pick up in rural sales post consumption led interim budget and 3) softening input costs pressures and 1.5-2% price increase. Dabur has maintained its double digit volume growth for FY19. Currency volatility has impacted IBD and we expect it to remain muted in the coming quarters as well.


Outlook


We estimate 12.4% sales and 15.3% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 40xDec20 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs456 (Rs427 earlier). Retain "Hold".


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #Dabur India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

