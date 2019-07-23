Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 446: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Dabur India

Defying current slowdown in consumer demand, Dabur India came out with good set of numbers, beating our estimate on all fronts. Consolidated revenue for the quarter Q1FY20 grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 2273 cr, above our estimate of Rs 2170 cr. Consolidated EBITDA jumped 18.5% YoY to Rs 458 cr beating our estimate of Rs 401 cr, while EBITDA margin expanded +157bps YoY to 20.1% against our estimate of 18.5%. PAT for the quarter witnessed a decent growth of 10.3% YoY to Rs 363 cr above our estimate of Rs 340 cr. Despite subdued consumer sentiment, domestic business of Dabur registered robust volume growth of 9.6% against our expectation of 5% on the back of strong growth in its consumer care business.

Outlook

We remain positive on Dabur from longer-term perspective, and recommend HOLD rating on the stock with target price of Rs 446 (unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.