App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 446: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 446 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Dabur India


Defying current slowdown in consumer demand, Dabur India came out with good set of numbers, beating our estimate on all fronts. Consolidated revenue for the quarter Q1FY20 grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 2273 cr, above our estimate of Rs 2170 cr. Consolidated EBITDA jumped 18.5% YoY to Rs 458 cr beating our estimate of Rs 401 cr, while EBITDA margin expanded +157bps YoY to 20.1% against our estimate of 18.5%. PAT for the quarter witnessed a decent growth of 10.3% YoY to Rs 363 cr above our estimate of Rs 340 cr. Despite subdued consumer sentiment, domestic business of Dabur registered robust volume growth of 9.6% against our expectation of 5% on the back of strong growth in its consumer care business.


Outlook


We remain positive on Dabur from longer-term perspective, and recommend HOLD rating on the stock with target price of Rs 446 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Dabur India #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.