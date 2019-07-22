App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 437: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dabur India


We cut our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 2.3% and 1.4% respectively on 1) likely impact of slowdown led by liquidity issues, poor consumer sentiment and uncertainty on monsoons and 2) significant reduction in volume growth MOM forcing mgt to retain guidance of mid-single digit volume growth in FY20 despite 9.6% volume growth in 1Q. We expect moderate margin expansion for full year as DABUR sustains investments behind 1) strengthening 8 power brands (65% of revenues) 2) planned rural direct reach by 25% and further expansion in urban direct reach (currently 1.4mn) 4) launch of smaller SKUs and 5) revamp of the Supply Chain infrastructure.


Outlook


We estimate 9.9% sales and 13.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 39xJune21 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs437 (Earlier Rs430 at 39xFY21). Retain "Hold".


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Dabur India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

