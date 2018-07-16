App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cyient; target of Rs 760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated July 13, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


US$ revenues declined 2.3% QoQ to $160.8 million and were below our $162.8 million and 1.1% QoQ decline estimate Revenues in rupees grew 1.7% QoQ to Rs 1080.0 crore, below our Rs 1090.6 crore estimate EBITDA margins declined sharply by 190 bps QoQ to 12.2% and were way below our 10 bps decline and 14% estimate. Margin decline was mainly due to lower offshore mix and a decline in utilisation (-120 bps impact) and partial wage hike (-70 bps impact) Reported PAT of Rs 82.5 crore was below our Rs 111.9 crore estimate on account of operating performance being below our expectations and a higher-than-expected tax rate (27.2% as percentage of PBT vs. our estimate of 24%) and lower-than-expected other income.


Outlook


Cyient reported Q1FY19 numbers wherein the performance was below our expectations on all fronts with a major let down on margins. Although the outlook for the business remains optimistic, an improvement in margin trajectory from hereon has to be watched. Hence, we maintain HOLD recommendation with a target price at Rs 760 (16x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Cyient #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

