Hold Cyient; target of Rs 598: Spa Research

Spa Research's report on Cyient

Cyient is a leader in Engineering Services with presence in diverse sectors such as Aerospace, Communications, Railways, Semiconductors etc. In spite of seasonally weak quarter, company reported 4.4% constant currency growth in services (~90% of revenue) in Q3FY17. Management guided for double digit growth in services and DLM segment backed by strong pipeline and order backlog. We recommend hold rating with TP of INR598 (15x FY19E EPS).

Company also expects DLM to grow at ~15% YoY vs. 20% earlier. Company plans to focus on development of new solutions with analytics, electronics and design led manufacturing to drive growth. We maintain hold rating with TP of INR598 (15x FY19E EPS) in next 12-15 months.

