you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 26, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cyient; target of Rs 598: Spa Research

Spa Research is bullish on Cyient has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 598 in its research report dated February 07, 2018.

Spa Research's report on Cyient


Cyient is a leader in Engineering Services with presence in diverse sectors such as Aerospace, Communications, Railways, Semiconductors etc. In spite of seasonally weak quarter, company reported 4.4% constant currency growth in services (~90% of revenue) in Q3FY17. Management guided for double digit growth in services and DLM segment backed by strong pipeline and order backlog. We recommend hold rating with TP of INR598 (15x FY19E EPS).

Outlook

Company also expects DLM to grow at ~15% YoY vs. 20% earlier. Company plans to focus on development of new solutions with analytics, electronics and design led manufacturing to drive growth. We maintain hold rating with TP of INR598 (15x FY19E EPS) in next 12-15 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

