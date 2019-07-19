Hold Cyient; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cyient

Cyient posted disappointing results in all fronts. Cyient reported weak set of numbers with sales at USD157mn, down 5.2% QoQ and way below our estimate (USD166mn). Weakness in key large accounts in Aerospace and Communication verticals have led to weak growth. EBIT margin came at 9.2% (Ple :11.9%) down 360bps QoQ. Cyient has stopped giving revenue guidance (earlier guidance was high single digit revenue growth in Services business). However, company guided for double digit growth in EBIT for FY20E (which we remain skeptical). Due to steep miss in Q1 revenues, we estimate 0% revenue growth for Cyient in FY20E (vs 6.6% earlier). Even achieving this would require a 3.4% CQGR over remaining 3 quarters. Though management was optimistic about revenue growth returning from Q2, we remain skeptical about the same as the odds are against the company. FY20 will be a complete wash out year for Cyient with higher exposure to Communication, E&U, top client challenges will still remain key area of improvement.

Outlook

We downgrade Cyient from Accumulate to Hold led by EPS cut by 8% & 11% in FY20E/21E which led to target price cut by 14% to Rs.500 (Rs.621 earlier). Cyient performance is showing lot of cyclicality despite all its clients maintaining a strong outlook, this clearly indicate market share losses.

