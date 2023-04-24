English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Cyient; target of Rs 1210: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated April 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 24, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

    Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%. Cyient reported strong Q4 results. Consolidated services grew 3.2% QoQ in CC terms with organic contribution of 2.6% • Normalised group EBIT margins at 14.2% while services margins at 15.1%, up 117 bps QoQ but down 27bps YoY. Order intake declined 10.3% QoQ to US$212.7 million (mn).

    Outlook

    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Cyient at Rs 1210 i.e., 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cyient - 24 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Cyient #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 05:32 pm