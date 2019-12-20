Hold Cummins India; target of Rs 543: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India

We recently interacted with Cummins(KKC) India CFO Mr. Rajiv Batra where management continues to remain cautious on the economic slowdown recovery. On the domestic market, weakness continues across segments (Powergen, Industrial, Distribution) on the back of slowdown in the economic activity. On the exports front, challenges continued in various geographies with ME and Africa witnessing 50% reduction in demand, Brazil (30%), China (20%), Europe (30%) and UK (20%) YoY. ME and Africa together contribute 30% of export sales as on 2QFY20. KKC management has maintained its overall revenue guidance with domestic revenue growth of 3-5% range and de-growth of 20% in exports in FY20E. We remain cautious on KKC on account of a) weak 1HFY20 reported earnings, b) deepening slowdown in the export markets and c) delay in domestic recovery.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 23.7x/22x FY20E/21E. We maintain Hold rating with TP of Rs543 (22xFY21E).

