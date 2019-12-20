App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cummins India; target of Rs 543: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 543 in its research report dated December 16, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India


We recently interacted with Cummins(KKC) India CFO Mr. Rajiv Batra where management continues to remain cautious on the economic slowdown recovery. On the domestic market, weakness continues across segments (Powergen, Industrial, Distribution) on the back of slowdown in the economic activity. On the exports front, challenges continued in various geographies with ME and Africa witnessing 50% reduction in demand, Brazil (30%), China (20%), Europe (30%) and UK (20%) YoY. ME and Africa together contribute 30% of export sales as on 2QFY20. KKC management has maintained its overall revenue guidance with domestic revenue growth of 3-5% range and de-growth of 20% in exports in FY20E. We remain cautious on KKC on account of a) weak 1HFY20 reported earnings, b) deepening slowdown in the export markets and c) delay in domestic recovery.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 23.7x/22x FY20E/21E. We maintain Hold rating with TP of Rs543 (22xFY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Cummins India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

