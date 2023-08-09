Hold Cummins India; target of Rs 1707: ICICI Securities

Hold

ICICI Securities research report on Cummins India

Cummins India reported revenue / EBITDA / PAT growth of 31% / 59% / 51% YoY at INR 22.1bn / 3.4bn / 3.2bn respectively. Powergen segment (+76% YoY) benefited from domestic and pre-buying demand. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has changed the deadline for CPCB II genset sales to Jun’24. (Link to Memorandum: Link). Exports were flat because of weakness in the key markets. EBITDA margin was at 15.4% while guidance of 100bps YoY expansion still holds.

Outlook

Distribution business gained strong foothold, which we believe will likely continue on the back of specialised servicing & maintenance requirements post launch of the new norms. Maintain HOLD with a revised target price of INR 1,707 (earlier: INR 1,736).

