Hold Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in electrical consumer durables (~63% of revenue) and lighting businesses (~16% of revenue). CGCEL acquired Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, which contributes ~21% to revenue. Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 29%. The company has enhanced focus on increasing market share in home appliances categories like (air coolers, water heater and kitchen appliances) • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of ~30% each (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.



Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We introduce FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E and value Crompton at 30x P/E FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 335.

