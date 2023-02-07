English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

    Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in electrical consumer durables (~63% of revenue) and lighting businesses (~16% of revenue). CGCEL acquired Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, which contributes ~21% to revenue. Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 29%. The company has enhanced focus on increasing market share in home appliances categories like (air coolers, water heater and kitchen appliances) • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of ~30% each (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.


    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We introduce FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E and value Crompton at 30x P/E FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 335.