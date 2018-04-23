App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 23, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold CRISIL; target of Rs 1825: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on CRISIL with a target price of Rs 1825 in its research report dated April 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on CRISIL


CRISIL’s Q1CY18 numbers came in line with estimates with revenue growing 4.6% YoY and EBITDA jumping 10% YoY as margin expanded 147bps. Research revenue grew a moderate 3% YoY buoyed by client wins and advisory grew 47% YoY on execution of existing mandates.However, ratings segment remained flat YoY as good credit off take (up ~11% YoY) was offset by dip in corporate bond issuances (down ~14% YoY).

Outlook

However, due to slowdown in SME ratings and research, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR1,825. We value by DCF method (discount rate of 9.6%) factoring 12% growth in first four years, 11% in next five and then declining gradually to terminal rate of 5%.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Crisil #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.