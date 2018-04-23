Hold CRISIL; target of Rs 1825: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CRISIL

CRISIL’s Q1CY18 numbers came in line with estimates with revenue growing 4.6% YoY and EBITDA jumping 10% YoY as margin expanded 147bps. Research revenue grew a moderate 3% YoY buoyed by client wins and advisory grew 47% YoY on execution of existing mandates.However, ratings segment remained flat YoY as good credit off take (up ~11% YoY) was offset by dip in corporate bond issuances (down ~14% YoY).

Outlook

However, due to slowdown in SME ratings and research, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR1,825. We value by DCF method (discount rate of 9.6%) factoring 12% growth in first four years, 11% in next five and then declining gradually to terminal rate of 5%.

