App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Container Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated October 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India


Concor reported a mixed set of numbers with revenues in line with our estimates while EBITDA was higher than our estimates. However, net profit was impacted by one-offs while the company reported a net loss of Rs 322 crore. Concor did not record any SEIS incentive during the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 861 crore in the quarter. The loss pertains to the ineligibility of the company for earlier recorded SEIS incentive towards customs transit of foreign liner sealed containers. Operationally, Exim volumes de-grew 3% (realisation growth of 2% YoY) while domestic volumes grew ~ 2% (realisation growth of 5%). Exim revenues de-grew 1% to Rs 1357 crore while domestic revenues grew 7% to Rs 381 crore.


Outlook


We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 (P/E multiple of ~25x to FY21E EPS of Rs 24.9).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Container Corporation of India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.