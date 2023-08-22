English
    Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1869: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1869 in its research report dated August 22, 2023.

    August 22, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive

    CLGT’s Analyst Meet 2023 largely focused on the growth opportunities in the oral care category and resolve to grow personal care franchisee under Palmolive brand, although no specific details beyond hand and body wash has been shared. CLGT’s reiterated four growth pillars as 1) lead toothpaste category growth 2) premiumization through science-based innovations 3) lead category growth in toothbrush & devices and 4) build personal care portfolio in body/hand wash. CLGT is looking at 1) premiumization in toothpastes with 14% above 110 ASP 2) support brands with increased ASP and 3) increase presence in personal care (face & hand wash). We believe launch of premium products like Total Sensitive Toothpaste, CLGT water flosser, Visible white O2 TP & Whitening Pen and Colgate Periogard Toothpaste will benefit in long term only. We estimate Sales/PAT CAGR of 7.8%/12.6% over FY23-25.


    We believe favorable financial parameters (38.7x Jun’25 EPS, 2.2% dividend yield, 85%+ payout and ~90% ROCE) limit downside. Retain Hold with target price of Rs 1869 (38x Mar25 EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

