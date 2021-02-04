MARKET NEWS

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1651: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1651 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


We are changing EPS estimates by -0.4%/2.6% and 5.2% for FY21, FY22 and FY23 due to superior sales mix, comeback of premium segment in Toothpastes and improving traction in Palmolive Handwash and Shower Gel. Domestic volume and value growth has been 5% while decline in exports has impacted overall sales growth. Toothbrush sales grew in high single digits. Rural demand remains strong although toothpaste remains highly competitive and penetrated category. CLGT has accelerated its effort to gain market share by 1) sustained innovations (launched Colgate Visible White Instant and Colgate Vedshakti Mouth spray) 2) brand building by Ad spends (up 38.3% YoY) and 3) ensuring shelf availability. We estimate 11.3% EPS CAGR over FY20-23 and 9.1% CAGR over FY21-23.


Outlook


We value the stock at 40xFY23 (66% ROE and 85% dividend payout) and arrive at a target price of Rs1651. Retain Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Colgate-Palmolive #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:44 pm

