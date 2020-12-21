MARKET NEWS

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1570: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated December 18, 2020.

December 21, 2020 / 03:33 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


CLGT Analyst Meet highlighted increasing management focus on 1) Innovations under Vedshakti brand creating new segments (mouth protect spray and oil pulling) 2) Launch of Diabetic Toothpaste 3) new toothbrush variants under Zig Zag, Gentle and Super flexi and 4) increased traction in Ecom and MT post Covid due to superior execution capabilities. CLGT seems confident on gaining share back in the category given rising traction of Vedshakti, successful re-launch of Colgate Strong Teeth (115x growth during covid phase) and rising traction in Ecom and MT. CLGT admitted that they were taken off guard during naturals wave in 2016, but remained non- committal on medium term growth rates.



Outlook


We estimate 16% PAT growth in FY21 but 6.1% CAGR over FY21-23 as we expect margin contraction due to higher ad spends. We value the stock at 40xFY23 and arrive at a target price of Rs1570 (Rs1445 based on 38xSept 22 earlier). Retain Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Colgate-Palmolive #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:33 pm

