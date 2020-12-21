Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1570: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive

CLGT Analyst Meet highlighted increasing management focus on 1) Innovations under Vedshakti brand creating new segments (mouth protect spray and oil pulling) 2) Launch of Diabetic Toothpaste 3) new toothbrush variants under Zig Zag, Gentle and Super flexi and 4) increased traction in Ecom and MT post Covid due to superior execution capabilities. CLGT seems confident on gaining share back in the category given rising traction of Vedshakti, successful re-launch of Colgate Strong Teeth (115x growth during covid phase) and rising traction in Ecom and MT. CLGT admitted that they were taken off guard during naturals wave in 2016, but remained non- committal on medium term growth rates.

Outlook

We estimate 16% PAT growth in FY21 but 6.1% CAGR over FY21-23 as we expect margin contraction due to higher ad spends. We value the stock at 40xFY23 and arrive at a target price of Rs1570 (Rs1445 based on 38xSept 22 earlier). Retain Hold.

