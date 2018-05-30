App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1254: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1254 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Colgate Palmolive


Colgate Palmolive’s (Colgate) Q4FY18 revenue growth of 5.2% YoY came in-line, whereas EBITDA/adj. PAT growth of 25.9%/40.6% YoY surpassed estimates. Domestic volume growth remained positive for the second successive quarter, partly on weak base of -3% and increasing focus on Naturals portfolio. Though volumes recouped, Colgate lost 170bps YoY and 30bps QoQ market share (MS) in toothpaste category marred by heightened competitive intensity. Nonetheless, we maintain that while market share loss has largely bottomed out, it would improve gradually (refer: Naturals to stem market share loss). Renewed vigor Palmolive range of personal care would be key monitorable. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


We believe Colgate’s innovation funnel and brand investments will persist, which should help arrest share loss, but increasing competitive intensity would be a monitorable. Revenues from the new product range under the Palmolive brand would be an added kicker. At CMP, the stock is trading at 36.6x FY20E EPS. We retain our PE multiple of 38x on FY20E to arrive at TP of INR1,254. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

