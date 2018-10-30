Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1157: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive

We are upgrading CLGT from Reduce to Hold led by 1) 7% volume growth in 2Q19 ( -0.9%in 2QFY18) 2) relatively Stable toothpaste market share in 1H19 post sustained decline in past 8 quarters 3) strong growth momentum in Swarna Vedshakti post the PAN India launch in different pack sizes 4) plans to increase direct reach by 20‐25% and 5) aggressive plans to increase online presence to reap benefits of rising E-commerce sales.

Outlook

We value the stock at 35xSept20 EPS and assign a target price of Rs1157 (earlier 1084 at 34xJune20 EPS). Upgrade to “Hold”.

