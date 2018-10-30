App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1157: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1157 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


We are upgrading CLGT from Reduce to Hold led by 1) 7% volume growth in 2Q19 ( -0.9%in 2QFY18) 2) relatively Stable toothpaste market share in 1H19 post sustained decline in past 8 quarters 3) strong growth momentum in Swarna Vedshakti post the PAN India launch in different pack sizes 4) plans to increase direct reach by 20‐25% and 5) aggressive plans to increase online presence to reap benefits of rising E-commerce sales.


Outlook


We value the stock at 35xSept20 EPS and assign a target price of Rs1157 (earlier 1084 at 34xJune20 EPS). Upgrade to “Hold”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

