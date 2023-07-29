English
    Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 2080: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 2080 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 29, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    For Q1FY2024, Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited (Colgate) reported a strong beat on our as well as street expectations, with revenue/PAT growing by ~11%/31% y-o-y, driven by 12% growth in the domestic business. Volume growth in the toothpaste category stood at ~7%, better than street as well as our expectation of 3-4%. Revenue reported a muted CAGR of low single-digit over FY2016-FY2023. Revamped strategies under the new leadership have started showing good results, with double-digit growth in the domestic market. Sustenance of the same will be keenly monitored.


    Outlook

    We upgrade our rating on the stock to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 2,080 and will keenly monitor the performance in the quarters ahead. The stock is currently trading at 42x/39x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2023 10:03 pm

