Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 2080: Sharekhan

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)

For Q1FY2024, Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited (Colgate) reported a strong beat on our as well as street expectations, with revenue/PAT growing by ~11%/31% y-o-y, driven by 12% growth in the domestic business. Volume growth in the toothpaste category stood at ~7%, better than street as well as our expectation of 3-4%. Revenue reported a muted CAGR of low single-digit over FY2016-FY2023. Revamped strategies under the new leadership have started showing good results, with double-digit growth in the domestic market. Sustenance of the same will be keenly monitored.



Outlook

We upgrade our rating on the stock to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 2,080 and will keenly monitor the performance in the quarters ahead. The stock is currently trading at 42x/39x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) - 27 -07 - 2023 - khan