Hold Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 2034: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)

CLGT’s revenue for Q1FY24 grew by 10.6% YoY to INR 13,237 mn. This was a decline of 2.0% QoQ. Domestic sales grew by 12.3% YoY. Toothpaste sales recorded a high double digits growth. • EBITDA for the quarter was INR 4,181 mn, a growth of 28.4% YoY but a decline of 7.5% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded by 438 bps YoY while it contracted by 187 bps QoQ. • PAT was INR 2,737 mn, growing by 30.5% YoY while declining by 13.5% QoQ. Adj. PAT grew by 33.9% YoY but declined by 7.8% QoQ to INR 2,932 mn.

Outlook

Considering the uptick in performance and improving macro conditions for the FMCG sector, we apply a P/E multiple of 42x (35.5x earlier) on FY25E EPS of INR 48.4 and arrive at a target price of INR 2,034 per share (INR 1,702 earlier), having an upside potential of 1.6% from CMP. We maintain our “Hold” rating on the shares of Colgate Palmolive India.

