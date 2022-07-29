English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1690: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)


    Colgate-Palmolive (India) (CPIL) is the largest oral care company in India. The company has more than 50% market share in the toothpaste category. The major brands include Colgate Dental Cream, Colgate Total, Colgate Max-Fresh. With the changing consumer preference for naturals products, the company is focusing on growing Colgate Vedshakti brand. Recently, it has launched toothpaste for Diabetics, Colgate Visible White O2, Palmolive range in face cleansing category • Colgate has distribution reach of 6.5 million outlets. The company commands one of the highest gross margins in the industry and spends ~13% of sales on marketing to support existing brands and new launches.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Hold rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs1690, valuing the business at 38x FY24 earnings.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Colgate-Palmolive (India) - 280722 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.