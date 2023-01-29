Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (CPIL) is the largest oral care company in India. The company has more than 50% market share in the toothpaste category. The major brands include Colgate Dental Cream, Colgate Total, Colgate Max-Fresh. With the changing consumer preference for naturals products, the company is focusing on growing Colgate Vedshakti brand. Recently, it launched toothpaste for Diabetics, Colgate Visible White O2, Palmolive range in face cleansing category. Colgate has distribution reach of 6.5 million outlets. It commands very high gross margins to support existing brands and new launches through marketing spend of ~13% of sales.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1440, valuing the business at 35x FY25 earnings.

Broker Research