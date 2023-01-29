English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1440: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)

    Colgate-Palmolive (India) (CPIL) is the largest oral care company in India. The company has more than 50% market share in the toothpaste category. The major brands include Colgate Dental Cream, Colgate Total, Colgate Max-Fresh. With the changing consumer preference for naturals products, the company is focusing on growing Colgate Vedshakti brand. Recently, it launched toothpaste for Diabetics, Colgate Visible White O2, Palmolive range in face cleansing category. Colgate has distribution reach of 6.5 million outlets. It commands very high gross margins to support existing brands and new launches through marketing spend of ~13% of sales.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1440, valuing the business at 35x FY25 earnings.