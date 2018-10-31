App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


CPIL posted 7.7% YoY sales growth led by 7% volume growth as it had taken a 10% price cut on account of GST benefit to consumers CPIL maintained its leadership position with volume market share in toothpaste & toothbrush categories at 52.5% and 44.2%, respectively albeit losing market share in toothpaste segment due to aggressive competition especially in ayurvedic and naturals’ toothpaste EBITDA margins improved 48 bps to 28.2% mostly on account of gross margin expansion of 134 bps, partly offset by 91 bps increase in advertising cost to sales.


Outlook


However, we believe there is limited upside in valuation (~38x P/E at FY20 EPS) for a single product category company, which is already penetrated by more than 75%. We reiterate our HOLD recommendation on CPIL with a revised target price of Rs 1200/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

