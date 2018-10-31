Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India

CPIL posted 7.7% YoY sales growth led by 7% volume growth as it had taken a 10% price cut on account of GST benefit to consumers CPIL maintained its leadership position with volume market share in toothpaste & toothbrush categories at 52.5% and 44.2%, respectively albeit losing market share in toothpaste segment due to aggressive competition especially in ayurvedic and naturals’ toothpaste EBITDA margins improved 48 bps to 28.2% mostly on account of gross margin expansion of 134 bps, partly offset by 91 bps increase in advertising cost to sales.

Outlook

However, we believe there is limited upside in valuation (~38x P/E at FY20 EPS) for a single product category company, which is already penetrated by more than 75%. We reiterate our HOLD recommendation on CPIL with a revised target price of Rs 1200/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.