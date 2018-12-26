Hold Coal India; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India

Coal India (COAL) FYTD Volume growth slowed to 5.5% while, the growth in August--December'18 was mere 1% despite severe shortage of coal, led by improved demand from Power sector and pick-up in economic activity. Overall volumes growth would remain weak for rest of FY19e and FY20e due to poor rail connectivity at newly commissioned mines and peaked out Road/Belt route. We factor in 4.8%/5.5% growth in FY19e/FY20e. As happened in the past, margin rich E-auction volumes faced the brunt to meet the volumes tied-up in Power and Non-power FSAs. E-auction volumes/month fell by ~65% in Oct-Dec'18 to 2mn tonnes (t) against average 6mn t. Given the limited buffer for E-auction due to strong demand in FSA and low production growth, we expect E-auction volumes to fall to 4-year low at 65mn/60mn t in FY19-FY20e. Led by weak operational performance and rising headwinds due to Govt policy on opening up the sector.

Outlook

We trim our multiple by 9% to 10xFY20e P/E and downgrade the stock to HOLD with TP of Rs270 (Rs330 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.