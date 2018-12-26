App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated December 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) FYTD Volume growth slowed to 5.5% while, the growth in August--December'18 was mere 1% despite severe shortage of coal, led by improved demand from Power sector and pick-up in economic activity. Overall volumes growth would remain weak for rest of FY19e and FY20e due to poor rail connectivity at newly commissioned mines and peaked out Road/Belt route. We factor in 4.8%/5.5% growth in FY19e/FY20e. As happened in the past, margin rich E-auction volumes faced the brunt to meet the volumes tied-up in Power and Non-power FSAs. E-auction volumes/month fell by ~65% in Oct-Dec'18 to 2mn tonnes (t) against average 6mn t. Given the limited buffer for E-auction due to strong demand in FSA and low production growth, we expect E-auction volumes to fall to 4-year low at 65mn/60mn t in FY19-FY20e. Led by weak operational performance and rising headwinds due to Govt policy on opening up the sector.


Outlook


We trim our multiple by 9% to 10xFY20e P/E and downgrade the stock to HOLD with TP of Rs270 (Rs330 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 26, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

