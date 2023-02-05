Hold Coal India; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value CIL at Rs 250, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Coal India - 01 -01-2023 - ic

Broker Research