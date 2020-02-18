App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) reported a steady set of operational numbers for Q3FY20 wherein topline & EBITDA came in broadly in line with our estimate. However, PAT was lower than our estimate. CIL reported sales volumes of 142 million tonne (MT) (down 8% YoY) in line with our estimate of 142 MT. FSA sales volume was at 127.7 MT (135.8 MT in Q3FY19) while FSA realisation during the quarter was at Rs 1411/tonne (Rs 1334/tonne in Q3FY19). E-auction volumes were at 9.8 MT (14.7 MT in Q3FY19) while e-auction realisations were at Rs 2623/tonne (Rs 2847/tonne in Q3FY19). Total operating income was at Rs 23190 crore, down 7% YoY (broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 23480 crore). EBITDA was at Rs 4968 crore, down 27% YoY (largely in line with our estimate of Rs 5100 crore). EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 351/tonne (our estimate of Rs 360/tonne). Ensuing PAT came in at Rs 3922 crore, down 14%YoY (below our estimate of Rs 4340.0 crore).


Outlook


CIL reported a steady operational performance for Q3FY20. Going forward, we model sales volume of 600 MT for FY20E and 625 MT for FY21E. Furthermore, we expect EBITDA margins to remain steady at ~21-22% over the next couple of years. We value the stock at 5x FY21E adjusted EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 200. We maintain our HOLD recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

