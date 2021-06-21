MARKET NEWS

Hold Coal India target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated June 18, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q4FY21 earnings in line with our estimates. Adj. EBITDA fell 16% YoY to Rs81.1bn (PLe:Rs81.4bn) due to 5% fall in realisations and 3% increase in costs. Cash & cash equivalents fell 27% YoY to Rs209bn due to lower earnings, high receivables and elevated capex. Sharp increase in capex intensity came as a negative surprise for street as well as for us. Increase in linkage prices would get diluted in mitigating the elevated capex and upcoming wage hike effective from 1st July, 2021. Similarly, E-auction realisations remained subdued despite global prices at multi-year highs.



Outlook


Due to low visibility on earnings and deteriorating quality of B/S, we maintain Hold rating on stock with TP of Rs160 (earlier Rs143), EV/EBITDA of 3x FY23e.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


TAGS: #Coal India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 21, 2021 03:25 pm

