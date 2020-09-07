172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-coal-india-target-of-rs-150-prabhudas-lilladher-5807791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 150: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated September 07, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q1FY21 EBITDA in line with our expectation. In spite of attractive valuations (EV/EBITDA at 2.5x FY22e), stock would continue to remain under pressure due to frequent stake sale by Govt and pressure on profitability in E-auction (contributes>50% of EBITDA) in light of weak global prices and sluggish demand.


Outlook


Release of additional supplies due to upcoming auction of coal mining would further dampen outlook on Eauction segment. Considering all these structural issues, we maintain Hold rating with TP of Rs150.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

