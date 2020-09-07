Hold Coal India; target of Rs 150: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India

Coal India (COAL) reported Q1FY21 EBITDA in line with our expectation. In spite of attractive valuations (EV/EBITDA at 2.5x FY22e), stock would continue to remain under pressure due to frequent stake sale by Govt and pressure on profitability in E-auction (contributes>50% of EBITDA) in light of weak global prices and sluggish demand.

Outlook

Release of additional supplies due to upcoming auction of coal mining would further dampen outlook on Eauction segment. Considering all these structural issues, we maintain Hold rating with TP of Rs150.

