you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 134: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 134 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank (CUB) reported weak operating performance during Q4FY20 with asset quality deterioration. NII for the quarter was below our estimate and it fell by 0.3% YoY to Rs 419 cr vs. our estimate of Rs 556 cr. Operating profit of the bank de-grew by ~1% YoY to Rs 335 cr vs. our estimate of Rs 383 cr. Due to five-fold increase in provisions on YoY basis, Bank has reported loss during the quarter. The bank has made Covid-19 provision of Rs 125 cr. Loss for the quarter stood at Rs 95 cr vs. profit of Rs 175 cr YoY. Slippages during the quarter doubled sequentially at Rs 481 cr, resulting in deterioration of asset quality despite higher write-offs. GNPA/NNPA of the bank increased by 59bps/34bps QoQ at 4.09%/2.29% respectively.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 134 (Rs 139 earlier), valuing the bank at P/adj. BV of 1.8x to its FY22E ABV.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #City Union Bank #Hold #Recommendations

