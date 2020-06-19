Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 130: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on City Union Bank

Also, near-term triggers for positive surprise are limited, hence current premium multiple (1.7x FY21 P/BV) is likely to re-set lower. While we repose faith in CUBK’s SME financing niche coupled with its robust retail liability franchise to manage the crisis effectively, its 10% exposure to vulnerable segments like tourism, hotels, CREs, LRDs, etc. poses risk of near-term volatility in asset quality and earnings. CUBK’s Q4FY20 earnings were impacted by higher provision at Rs4.5bn (of which Rs1.25bn or 29bps is towards Covid-related contingency buffer) and muted core business performance with: a) credit growth remaining muted at 4% YoY/flat QoQ; b) margin contraction of 5bps QoQ; c) asset quality deterioration with fresh slippages at Rs4.8bn (>5% run rate).

Outlook

We downgrade City Union Bank (CUBK) to HOLD (from Buy) with a revised target price of Rs130 (earlier: Rs165) after it reported its first quarterly loss, breaking a decade-long consistency in returns and asset quality.







