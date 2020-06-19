App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:55 PM IST

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 130: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on City Union Bank


Also, near-term triggers for positive surprise are limited, hence current premium multiple (1.7x FY21 P/BV) is likely to re-set lower. While we repose faith in CUBK’s SME financing niche coupled with its robust retail liability franchise to manage the crisis effectively, its 10% exposure to vulnerable segments like tourism, hotels, CREs, LRDs, etc. poses risk of near-term volatility in asset quality and earnings. CUBK’s Q4FY20 earnings were impacted by higher provision at Rs4.5bn (of which Rs1.25bn or 29bps is towards Covid-related contingency buffer) and muted core business performance with: a) credit growth remaining muted at 4% YoY/flat QoQ; b) margin contraction of 5bps QoQ; c) asset quality deterioration with fresh slippages at Rs4.8bn (>5% run rate).



Outlook


We downgrade City Union Bank (CUBK) to HOLD (from Buy) with a revised target price of Rs130 (earlier: Rs165) after it reported its first quarterly loss, breaking a decade-long consistency in returns and asset quality.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #City Union Bank #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

