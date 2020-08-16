172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-city-union-bank-target-of-rs-130-icici-direct-5707931.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank reported a stable set of numbers wherein healthy NII growth and sequential lower provisioning led to a profit. Business growth decelerated on account of nationwide lockdown. In accordance with RBI guidelines, the bank has extended the option of moratorium to all its customers. In line with the same, the bank has said that 87.55% of customers have paid at least one instalment during the moratorium period while 70.07% customers have paid four monthly instalment interests. Only 12.45% of customers have fully utilised the moratorium.



Outlook


However, given heightened uncertainty, we downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 130 implying a multiple of 1.7x FY22E BV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:22 am

tags #City Union Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

