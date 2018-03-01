App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 27, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 653: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 653 in its research report dated February 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Cipla


Cipla is a leading global pharmaceutical company with 1,500 plus products across various therapeutic categories. It has presence in over 80 countries. Cipla reported ~7% YoY revenue growth in Q3FY18 led by improvement in the domestic market post GST and better performance of South Africa, Europe and API businesses. India formulation business grew 15% YoY in Q3FY18 due to re-stocking post GST implementation and launch of new in-licensed products. US revenues declined ~2% YoY impacted by continued pricing pressure and lower contribution from limited competition drug launches during the quarter. EBITDA margin rose 230bps YoY in Q3FY18 led by gross margin improvement on back of better geography and product mix and cost control measures. We lower our revenue estimates by 3%/2%/3% for FY18/19/20E due to decline in Emerging markets and continued competitive & pricing pressure in the US.


Outlook
Hence, we recommend ‘Hold’ rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 653 based on 20.5x FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Cipla #Geojit #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC