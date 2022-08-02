 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Cipla; target of Rs 1080: Arihant Capital

Broker Research
Aug 02, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

Arihant Capital's research report on Cipla

Cipla Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical major with global presence across America, Europe and Emerging Market regions. It has a strong product portfolio in the respiratory segment. The company has a number of USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) compliant plant facilities which supply formulations to the international market.

Outlook

Factoring the future growth opportunities, we value the company at a P/E Multiple of 25x its FY24E EPS of INR 43.2 and arrive at a Target Price of INR 1,080 per share. Accordingly, we recommend a Hold rating on the shares of Cipla Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Arihant Capital #Cipla #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:41 pm
