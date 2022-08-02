Hold Cipla; target of Rs 1080: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Cipla

Cipla Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical major with global presence across America, Europe and Emerging Market regions. It has a strong product portfolio in the respiratory segment. The company has a number of USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) compliant plant facilities which supply formulations to the international market.



Outlook

Factoring the future growth opportunities, we value the company at a P/E Multiple of 25x its FY24E EPS of INR 43.2 and arrive at a Target Price of INR 1,080 per share. Accordingly, we recommend a Hold rating on the shares of Cipla Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cipla -010822 - arih